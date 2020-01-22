BJP forms six-member committee to look into killing of seven persons in Jharkhand

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday formed a six-member committee, including five tribal MPs of the party, which will visit the site of the killing of seven villagers in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and submit a report on the ghastly incident within a week. Condemning the incident, Nadda expressed his "deep pain" at the abduction and killing of seven innocent persons, the party said in a statement.

The committee members are Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, Samir Oraon, Bharti Pawar, Gomti Sai and John Barla, all of whom are tribal MPs from different states, and Neelkanth Singh Munda, a former minister who is a tribal leader from Jharkhand. Supporters of 'Pathalgarhi' movement, armed with lathis and axes, kidnapped seven villagers

and killed them on Tuesday for allegedly opposing their stir. Pathalgarhi is the name given to a tribal protest which seeks autonomy for village sabhas (Gramsabhas). Those demanding Pathalgarhi want no laws of the land be applicable on the tribal people in the area. The Pathalgarhis reject government rights over their forests and rivers.

As part of the movement, Pathalgarhis erect a stone plaque or signboard outside the village/area, declaring the village as sovereign territory and prohibiting the entry of the outsiders.

