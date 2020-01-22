Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra CM will visit Ayodhya on 100 days of MVA government: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram, on the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:11 IST
Maharashtra CM will visit Ayodhya on 100 days of MVA government: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram, on the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut here on Wednesday. He also said that the ministers of alliance partners -- Congress and NCP -- can also accompany Chief Minister Thackeray.

"We have a relation with Ayodhya. The relation is of devotion and trust. We have our government with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister thanks to the blessings of Lord Ram," said Raut. "Our duty is to pay obeisance to Lord Ram on the completion of 100 days of our government. Chief Minister Thackeray will go there and bow to the feet of Lord Ram. Ministers from our alliance partners can also accompany him," he said.

"It is a matter of faith. Rahul Gandhi also goes to temples. He went to Somnath and other temples. The government runs on social justice, employment and other welfare measures," he added. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP was formed in November last year after the BJP failed to prove his majority in the State assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Williams ready to take on big role for Toronto's push

Former New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams is prepared to take on the responsibility of being the focal point of rugby leagues bid to conquer North America as he prepares for his first season with Toronto Wolfpack.Williams, who has excel...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe central bank governor says inflation to fall to 50% by December

Zimbabwes central bank governor said on Wednesday annual inflation was expected to sharply fall to 50 by the end of this year, as the bank left the main lending rate unchanged saying it was working to stabilize the exchange rate and prices....

Shabana Azmi recovering well: Javed Akhtar

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is recovering well, her husband and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday. Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Ex...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colorful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharasht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020