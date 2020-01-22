UPDATE 1-Bolsonaro's popularity jumps on Brazil's economy, drop in crime

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating has risen sharply thanks to his government's fight against corruption, an improving economy and a falling crime rate, a poll released on Wednesday showed.

Reversing a steady decline in popularity in his first year in office, the CNT/MDA poll said the number of Brazilians who viewed his government as great or good had increased to 34.5% from 29.4% in August. It found that 31.0% of those polled now see the government as bad or terrible, down from 39.5% in the previous poll.

Bolsonaro's personal approval rating rose to 47.8% from 41% in August, while those who disapprove of the way he is governing Brazil dropped to 47.0% from 53.7% in August. The areas where his government is viewed to have performed well are fighting corruption, boosting the economy and public security, while it is seen as falling short on health, education and the environment, according to the survey.

The poll commissioned by transport sector lobby CNT was carried out by pollster MDA and surveyed 2,002 people from January 15-18. It has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points up or down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.