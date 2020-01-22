Several Delhi Congress leaders join AAP

Several members of the Delhi Congress on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta, the AAP said in a statement.

According to the statement, the new entrants are of the opinion that the work done in the education, healthcare transport, power and other sectors has transformed the system and the lives of people during the tenure of the AAP government in the city.

Rajiv Bahl, former speaker, Subhash Nagar block Congress committee (Hari Nagar), Sangeeta Bahl, former corporation candidate of Delhi Congress, Jai Prakash Yadav, president, Jhugi Jhopri Cell (Subhash Nagar), Rajesh Sharma, general secretary, Tilak Nagar district Congress committee are among those who have joined the Aam Aadmi Party, the statement said.

