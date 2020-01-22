Nadda to address rally in CAA's support in UP
In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda will on Thursday address a public meeting in support of the amended citizenship law in Agra, the party said in a statement.
He will be joined by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the rally as part of the BJP's nation-wide campaign to mobilise public opinion in the favour of the law.
The BJP said Nadda, who was elected BJP president on Tuesday, will be accorded a warm welcome by party leaders at various places during his visit to the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- BJP
- Uttar Pradesh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Agra
ALSO READ
No BJP worker can incite violence: Nityanand Rai on JNU attack
Vanlalhmuaka appointed BJP's Mizoram unit chief, says party
BJP leaders take out peace march in support of CAA
Priyanka Gandhi bringing in goons in UP from other states: State BJP chief
BJP slams left govt over alleged inaction against PFI