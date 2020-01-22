Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

DEL73 DEF-2NDLD RAJNATH-RELIGION Unlike Pakistan or 'even America', India is not theocratic because of age-old secular values: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian values consider all religions equal and that is why the country is secular and never became a theocratic state like Pakistan.

DEL57 TRUMP-KASHMIR-INDIA No scope for third party mediation on Kashmir: Govt sources after Trump's fresh offer for help

New Delhi: There is no role for any third party on the Kashmir issue, government sources asserted on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump's fresh offer to "help" India and Pakistan resolve the lingering dispute.

DEL62 PM-PRAGATI-REVIEW PM reviews nine delayed projects of three Union ministries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress made in nine delayed projets spread across as many states at the first meeting of 'Pragati' this year.

AHMEDABAD/NEW DELHI DEL32 NITHYANANDA-LD INTERPOL Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice against Nithyananda

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information about controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda, who fled the country amid allegations of wrongful confinement of children, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL71 SHAH-LDALL PARTIES BSP ready for Shah's challenge for CAA debate: Mayawati; Akhilesh wants debate on development

Lucknow/Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's open challenge to the opposition for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was on Wednesday accepted by BSP supremo Mayawati while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav threw a counter challenge for a debate on development.

DEL52 NPR-JAVADEKAR NPR was good when UPA brought it, became bad when we repeat it: Javadekar

New Delhi: Amid opposition by some states, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday hit out at parties questioning the National Population Register saying it was welcomed in the past when the then Congress-led government introduced it but is being dubbed as "bad" when the NDA regime is repeating it.

BOM23 MH-LD MUMBAI 24X7 Mumbai to remain open 24x7 from Jan 27: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Mumbai, known as the city that never sleeps, will now officially remain open round-the-clock with the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approving its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to function day and night from the next Monday.

DEL58 HEALTH-LD INDIA-CORONAVIRUS Over 9,000 passengers from 43 flights screened for novel coronavirus, no cases found: Govt

New Delhi: A total 9,156 passengers from 43 flights were screened for novel coronavirus infection till Tuesday at the seven identified airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL30 JK-ENCOUNTER LD DGP Militant killed in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir as the operation to flush out ultras in Khrew area entered the second day on Wednesday, police said.

MDS22 KA-BOMB-2NDLD SURRENDER Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case surrenders before police

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man, who is suspected to have planted the explosive at the Mangaluru International Airport, surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, officials said.

LEGAL

LGD25 SC-7THLD CAA SC says no stay on CAA without hearing Centre, gives govt 4 weeks to reply

New Delhi: The Supreme Court made it clear on Wednesday that it would not stay the operation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act without hearing the Centre and said that a five-judge Constitution bench would decide its validity.

LGD30 SC-ARTICLE 370 Article 370: Will refer to 7-judge bench only if direct conflict in 2 earlier verdicts, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it will refer the Article 370 issue to a larger 7-judge Constitution bench only if satisfied that there is a direct conflict in two earlier verdicts of the apex court which dealt with the matter.

LGD29 SC-CAA-ASSAM Assam problem of CAA is different from rest of the country, says SC.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Assam's problem is different from rest of the country as the earlier cut off date for citizenship was March 24, 1971, which under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been extended to December 31, 2014.

FOREIGN

FGN42 CHINA-VIRUS-3RDLD TOLL Death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rises to 17

Beijing: The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in China nearly doubled to 17 with the confirmed infection cases sharply rising to 444 on Wednesday, even as the cases of the deadly pneumonia were reported from the US, Hong Kong, Macao and Mexico. By K J M Varma

FGN25 TRUMP-IMRAN-2NDLD WEF Trump again offers to 'help' resolve Kashmir issue, meets Pak PM in Davos

Davos: President Donald Trump has said that the US is watching the developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir "very closely" and repeated his offer to "help" resolve the dispute between the two neighbours during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

FGN45 WEF-IMRAN KHAN My vision is to make Pakistan a welfare state; peace and stability must for growth: Imran Khan

Davos: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the world will realise the true strategic economic potential of his country when the relationship with India becomes normal. By Barun Jha PTI RHL

