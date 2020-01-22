Left Menu
Raising "Azadi" slogan seditious, opposition using women, children for protest: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that raising slogans of "Azadi" in the name of protest amount to sedition.

Raising "Azadi" slogan seditious, opposition using women, children for protest: Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Kanpur on Wednesday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that raising slogans of "Azadi" in the name of protest amount to sedition. Addressing a rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Adityanath said, "If anyone will raise slogans of Azadi in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil".

"Now they have pushed women, members of their family, to sit in protest at every crossroads. This is a big crime as the male members are sitting inside their houses, sleeping in the blankets while women are made to sit at the protest," he said. "It is shameful for Congress, Samajwadi Party and Left parties to do politics on such issue while simultaneously pushing women for protest, who do not even know the meaning of CAA," said the Chief Minister.

The amended Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

