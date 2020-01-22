Mamata has done nothing for Bengal, misleading people on CAA, NRC, says senior BJP leader

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said on Wednesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done nothing for the state in terms of development and hence is misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Mamata Banerjee has done nothing on the development front in the state and hence is misleading the public on CAA, NPR and NRC," said Rahul Sinha on Wednesday.

"She believes in nothing, neither Parliament nor law and not even the Supreme Court or the constitutional office of Governor," he said. Sinha's statement comes hours after Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought clarifications from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the clauses of the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking will a person be declared foreigner and then allowed to apply for Indian citizenship.

After leading a 4-km long protest march against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Darjeeling, Mamata addressed a rally and said the Centre is trying to push CAA only in non-BJP ruled states. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.