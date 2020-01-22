Don't follow Jinnah's path, don't threaten 'Bharat', says Giriraj Singh to Owaisi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi should not try to threaten "Bharat" and must not follow the path shown by Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi should not try to threaten "Bharat" and must not follow the path shown by Mohammad Ali Jinnah. "Mughals and Muslims have ruled for 800 years. They were looters. Don't try to threaten Bharat. Don't follow the path of Jinnah, Bharatvanshi has now awakened," said Giriraj Singh while speaking to ANI.
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had reportedly remarked that "No one has the right to ask Muslims to prove citizenship as we ruled this country for 800 years". Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Pakistan asks citizens to exercise maximum caution while visiting Iraq
Pakistan author says copies of satirical novel seized
UPDATE 1-India and Pakistan caution on travel to Iraq after Iran attacks
Pakistan's Senate passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure
Pakistan Army official Asif Gharoor lauds Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU