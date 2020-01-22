Left Menu
Don't follow Jinnah's path, don't threaten 'Bharat', says Giriraj Singh to Owaisi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi should not try to threaten "Bharat" and must not follow the path shown by Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:31 IST
Don't follow Jinnah's path, don't threaten 'Bharat', says Giriraj Singh to Owaisi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh talking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi should not try to threaten "Bharat" and must not follow the path shown by Mohammad Ali Jinnah. "Mughals and Muslims have ruled for 800 years. They were looters. Don't try to threaten Bharat. Don't follow the path of Jinnah, Bharatvanshi has now awakened," said Giriraj Singh while speaking to ANI.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had reportedly remarked that "No one has the right to ask Muslims to prove citizenship as we ruled this country for 800 years". Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

