Liberia president asks for 'unflinching support' as downturn bites

  • Monrovia
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 04:00 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 03:53 IST
Liberian President George Weah on Wednesday appealed for patience and "unflinching support" as the West African country grapples with rampant inflation on his two-year anniversary in power. The footballer-turned-president entered office on January 22, 2018, promising to revive an ailing economy and create jobs for the poor.

But Weah is under growing pressure as inflation is soaring at around 30 percent, according to the World Bank. Civil servants also regularly go unpaid. "I want to assure you that our government remains (s) resolute in fulfilling the promises we made when we sought your trust and confidence," Weah said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"But all we need is your continuous prayers, a bit more patience, and cooperation; as well as your unwavering and unflinching support," he said. The president said he was confident the country of 4.8 million was "headed towards an upward trajectory".

Liberia's economy was already decimated after back-to-back civil wars and the 2014-2016 Ebola crisis. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Liberia's capital Monrovia on January 6 to protest the economic downturn, following similar protests in June and July.

