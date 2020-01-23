Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj Thackeray's MNS gets new saffron party flag

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday launched its new party flag, ahead of its day-long 'Maha adhiveshan' (mega meeting) here today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:26 IST
Raj Thackeray's MNS gets new saffron party flag
New MNS flag. Image Credit: ANI

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday launched its new party flag, ahead of its day-long 'Maha adhiveshan' (mega meeting) here today. The new saffron-coloured flag of the party also features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raj Mudra.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has also been inducted into the party today. Earlier today, president of MNS Cinema Wing Amey Kholkar tweeted in Hindi, "Jay Hindawi Swarajya." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Germany bans neo-Nazi organization Combat 18 Deutschland

Berlin, Jan 23 AP Germanys top security official has announced a ban on the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 Deutschland. A spokesman for Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said police were conducting raids early Thursday in six German states.The spo...

UPDATE 9-Canadian air tanker crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, 3 dead

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. The victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding t...

After delays, Motorola's iconic foldable Razr finally arriving on Feb 6

After delaying its release twice, Motorola is ready to launch the Moto Razr foldable phone in the United States. The Lenovo-owned company delayed the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, Moto Razr 2019, which was supposed to hit st...

Britain to United States: We want a trade deal and a digital tax

Britain wants a trade deal with the United States but will impose a digital service tax on the revenue of companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon, business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday. The United States and the United Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020