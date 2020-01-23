Raj Thackeray's MNS gets new saffron party flag

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday launched its new party flag, ahead of its day-long 'Maha adhiveshan' (mega meeting) here today. The new saffron-coloured flag of the party also features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raj Mudra.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has also been inducted into the party today. Earlier today, president of MNS Cinema Wing Amey Kholkar tweeted in Hindi, "Jay Hindawi Swarajya." (ANI)

