Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:03 IST
Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 3 pm.

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 3 pm. CAL2 AS-SURRENDER 644 militants surrender in Assam Guwahati: A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arms, police said.

CAL8 WB-THAROOR-INTERVIEW Resolutions against CAA 'political gesture', states hardly have any role: Shashi Tharoor Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that bringing in resolutions against the CAA is more of a "political gesture" by the states as they hardly have any role in granting citizenships. CAL10 MN-BLAST 1 injured in Manipur blast Imphal: A powerful explosion here in the early hours of Thursday injured a 10-year-old girl and damaged eight shops, police said.

CAL12 WB-MAMATA-NETAJI Netaji opposed Hindu Mahasabha's divisive politics, fought for secular India: Mamata Darjeeling (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose opposed the Hindu Mahasabha's "divisive politics" and fought for a secular and united India. CAL13 BH-NITISH-LD PAVAN VARMA Nitish reacts strongly to Pavan Varma's charges, says he is 'free to go' Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday took umbrage at his senior party leader Pavan Varma for going public with reservations about the JD(U)s support to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and tie-up with BJP for Delhi assembly polls, and made it clear that the "scholarly" diplomat-turned-politician was "free to go wherever he likes".

CES1 OD-BJP-GANGULY World's most important human rights law: Roopa Ganguly on CAA Malkangiri (Odisha): Accusing the opposition parties of trying to mislead people, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be regarded as the world's most important human rights law. CES2 WB-EDU-HANDWRITING Primary schools in Bengal to focus more on handwriting Kolkata: Students of state-run primary schools in West Bengal will soon get special sessions devoted to improvement in handwriting.

CES3 JH-RALLY-ATTACK Tensions in Jharkhand's Lohardanga after stones hurled at pro-CAA rally Lohardaga: Stones were hurled at a rally taken out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, sparking tensions in the area, police said..

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Grofers not worried about increasing competetion in online

SoftBank-backed Grofers is aiming at Rs 5,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal and not worried about the growing competetion in the online grocery space, a company official said on Thursday. The startup will continue to invest in physic...

'Novel protein may help prevent tooth decay'

Researchers have developed a small protein that coats tooth surfaces, helping prevent new cavities and heal existing ones, an advance that may lead to oral gels that can be applied safely to prevent dental caries. According to the researche...

China locks down two cities to curb virus outbreak

China locked down two major cities in a province at the center of a deadly virus outbreak on Thursday, banning planes and trains from leaving in an unprecedented move aimed at containing the disease which has already spread to other countri...

ICC provisionally suspends Oman cricketer for breaching Anti-Corruption code

Oman cricketer Yousef Abdulrahim Al Balushi was on Thursday provisionally suspended by the ICC with immediate effect following four breaches of the its Anti-Corruption Code during the 2019 ICC mens T20 World Cup Qualifiers held in the Unite...
