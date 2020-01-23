Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 3 pm. CAL2 AS-SURRENDER 644 militants surrender in Assam Guwahati: A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arms, police said.

CAL8 WB-THAROOR-INTERVIEW Resolutions against CAA 'political gesture', states hardly have any role: Shashi Tharoor Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that bringing in resolutions against the CAA is more of a "political gesture" by the states as they hardly have any role in granting citizenships. CAL10 MN-BLAST 1 injured in Manipur blast Imphal: A powerful explosion here in the early hours of Thursday injured a 10-year-old girl and damaged eight shops, police said.

CAL12 WB-MAMATA-NETAJI Netaji opposed Hindu Mahasabha's divisive politics, fought for secular India: Mamata Darjeeling (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose opposed the Hindu Mahasabha's "divisive politics" and fought for a secular and united India. CAL13 BH-NITISH-LD PAVAN VARMA Nitish reacts strongly to Pavan Varma's charges, says he is 'free to go' Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday took umbrage at his senior party leader Pavan Varma for going public with reservations about the JD(U)s support to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and tie-up with BJP for Delhi assembly polls, and made it clear that the "scholarly" diplomat-turned-politician was "free to go wherever he likes".

CES1 OD-BJP-GANGULY World's most important human rights law: Roopa Ganguly on CAA Malkangiri (Odisha): Accusing the opposition parties of trying to mislead people, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be regarded as the world's most important human rights law. CES2 WB-EDU-HANDWRITING Primary schools in Bengal to focus more on handwriting Kolkata: Students of state-run primary schools in West Bengal will soon get special sessions devoted to improvement in handwriting.

CES3 JH-RALLY-ATTACK Tensions in Jharkhand's Lohardanga after stones hurled at pro-CAA rally Lohardaga: Stones were hurled at a rally taken out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, sparking tensions in the area, police said..

