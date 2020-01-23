MP IAS body condemns BJP leaders' remarks against collector

The Madhya Pradesh Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association on Thursday condemned the indecent language used by BJP leaders against Rajgarh district officials, including collector Nidhi Nivedita. BJP leader and former state minister Badrilal Yadav on Wednesday made an objectionable remark against the collector during a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in Rajgarh district.

The collector is accused of slapping a BJP worker during a public meeting in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act four days ago. The IAS Association strongly condemns the derogatory and disrespectful remarks made by certain public representatives in a public meeting against the district magistrate and other officials of the Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh IAS Association president ICP Keshari said in a statement.

"Such remarks not only demoralise the administrative machinery, but also demean the dignity of women officials who are proud members of the service and contribute immensely in serving the state and its people," he added. BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijaywargiya also criticised the collector.

"JNU virus has also entered Rajgarh, as she had also studied in JNU," the saffron party leader claimed. Yadav's remarks drew severe backlash from all quarters.

State Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza on Wednesday said, "This is exactly what the BJP thinks about women. On one hand they chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and on the other hand they treat women in this way. It is their ideology and culture." The BJP leadership should apologise for such a comment against a woman officer, Congress leader Narendra Singh Saluja said. Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal had said the party did not endorse the language used by the leader and believed in staging protests in a democratic manner..

