Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 83 per cent turnout in 2nd phase of polling in Rajasthan panchayat polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:14 IST
Nearly 83 per cent turnout in 2nd phase of polling in Rajasthan panchayat polls

A voter turnout of 82.78 per cent was recorded in the second phase of polling in the Panchayat elections in Rajasthan, officials said on Thursday. As many as 2,312 gram panchayats of 74 panchayat samitis in 25 out of 33 districts went to poll on Wednesday in the second phase of elections.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra informed on Thursday that the highest voter turnout of 91.52 per cent was recorded in Hanumangarh district. Hanumangarh district recorded highest voter turnout in the first phase of Panchayat elections held last week also.

As many as 21 sarpanch 7,466 panch have already been elected unopposed in 25 districts. There were as many as 77,06,550 voters in the second phase of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident in Nallasopara

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident in Nallasopara arms haul, Sunburn festival attack conspiracy cases....

Why US troop cuts in Africa would cause alarm

Johannesburg, Jan 23 AP Even as destroyed US military aircraft smoldered from an al-Shabab attack that killed three Americans this month in Kenya, the al-Qaida-linked group issued a taunting message to African troops The US will abandon you...

Mumbai: Two runaway teenaged girls reunited with parents

Two minor girls, both neighbours who left their homes in suburban Wadala after being scolded by their parents for chatting too much on phone, have been traced and reunited with their families, police said on Thursday. The girls, aged 14 to...

US Treasury Secretary advises Greta Thunberg to 'go study'

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday advised climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been bitterly critical of US policy at the World Economic Forum, to study economics before giving out lessons. Asked about the Swedish 17-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020