Nearly 83 per cent turnout in 2nd phase of polling in Rajasthan panchayat polls

A voter turnout of 82.78 per cent was recorded in the second phase of polling in the Panchayat elections in Rajasthan, officials said on Thursday. As many as 2,312 gram panchayats of 74 panchayat samitis in 25 out of 33 districts went to poll on Wednesday in the second phase of elections.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra informed on Thursday that the highest voter turnout of 91.52 per cent was recorded in Hanumangarh district. Hanumangarh district recorded highest voter turnout in the first phase of Panchayat elections held last week also.

As many as 21 sarpanch 7,466 panch have already been elected unopposed in 25 districts. There were as many as 77,06,550 voters in the second phase of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.