Left Menu
Development News Edition

People from Jamia Milia, Kashmir to disrupt peace in U'khand: Rawat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:07 IST
People from Jamia Milia, Kashmir to disrupt peace in U'khand: Rawat

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said he had inputs that people from Jamia Milia and Kashmir had entered Uttarakhand to incite passions and disrupt peace. He warned that this will not be tolerated in the state.

"I have feedback that people from Jamia Milia and Kashmir have come here to disrupt peace. I want to warn them that it will not be tolerated," Rawat told reporters here on the sidelines of a function. "Peaceful protests are okay but if people from outside the state come here to provoke people and disrupt peace, we will have to deal with them sternly," the chief minister said and asked such elements not to enter the state.

Meanwhile, a dharna began in Haldwani on Thursday to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP state media incharge Devendra Bhasin claimed the dharna in Haldwani in which "people from outside the state like Jamia Milia and Kashmir are participating is part of a larger conspiracy by the Left, Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties to spread misinformation about CAA and discredit the Narendra Modi government".

Reacting to the chief minister's remarks, Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, an organisation of Kashmiri students studying here, said he should not issue "provocative" statements. Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami asked Rawat to withdraw his remarks and said "ensure the safety of Kashmiri students rather than issuing provocative statements like this".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

Singapore, Jan 23 AFP Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States. The Ministry of Health MOH said the patient was a...

New vehicle registration mark DD for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

The new union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been assigned new vehicle registration mark DD, the government said on Thursday. The Centre on Wednesday had designated Daman as the headquarters of the merged union terri...

Netaji's birthday celebrated across Bengal, pol parties fight

The 123rd birth anniversary of nationalist leader and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated on Thursday in West Bengal, where parties cutting across political lines fought over his legacy. Since morning programmes like ...

Amit Aggarwal to be grand finale designer at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Amit Aggarwal is the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 where he will be showcasing his latest collection AXIL. The theme for the upcoming edition of the fashion gala is BetterIn3D that seeks to explore a new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020