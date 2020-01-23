Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Democrats pressure resistant Republicans to join push to oust Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Democrats pressure resistant Republicans to join push to oust Trump

Democrats planned to plow ahead on Thursday at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democratic case. U.S. Representative Adam Schiff and other Democratic impeachment managers are pressing their argument that Trump should be convicted of two articles of impeachment passed by the House last month - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden last year, and impeding the inquiry into the matter.

Blocked so far in their drive to persuade the Republican-led Senate to let them call new witnesses, Democrats are using their time instead to outline an extensive narrative, complete with video clips, based on the testimony presented during hearings in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The case focuses on efforts by Trump and his aides to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender, and Biden's son on unsubstantiated corruption charges as well as a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine was frozen during that period.

"We have the evidence to prove President Trump ordered the aid withheld, he did so to force Ukraine to help his re-election campaign," Schiff said during arguments on Wednesday that stretched for eight hours. "We can and will prove President Trump guilty of this conduct and of obstructing the investigation into his conduct." Trump denies wrongdoing and his fellow Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate, say his behavior does not fit the description of "high crimes and misdemeanors" outlined in the U.S. Constitution as a reason to oust a president.

He is almost certain to be acquitted by the 100-member Senate, where a two-thirds majority of those present is needed to remove him from office. But the case could help determine whether Trump wins a second term in November's election. Democrats have two more days to make their opening arguments. Trump's defense team, a group of White House lawyers and outside counsel, will have three days for rebuttal.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said it was unclear whether the Trump defense would need all three days. "We will make a determination on our presentation based on what we are responding to and based on our affirmative case," Sekulow said. "I don't know if it will take 10 hours, 14 hours, 24 hours or six hours."

PARTISAN DIVIDE Democrats said they will focus on the Constitution, the impeachment articles and the facts relating to them on Thursday.

"Now we're going to start talking about the law, the impeachment articles and bringing together the facts and the chronology here," Democratic Representative Jason Crow, one of the impeachment managers presenting the case, said on CNN. So far, the House impeachment managers' presentation appears to have had little impact on the Senate's deep partisan split.

"I didn't hear anything new, at all," said Republican Senator John Barrasso. He repeated Republican criticism that Democrats are pursuing a politically-driven effort to oust Trump from office before the November presidential election. But Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said: "Anyone following this testimony will see that the truth is right there in plain sight. It's very clear that President Trump used all the agencies of the federal government to pursue his scheme."

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican close to Trump, was listening to what he called Schiff's "eloquent" presentation. "Most if not all senators are hearing the prosecution and the case of the defense for the first time," Kennedy said, adding that most senators had not read a transcript of the proceedings from the House impeachment investigation. "Senators, because they've been busy being senators, have not heard the case."

Trump, who arrived back in Washington on Wednesday night from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, condemned the proceedings as "unfair & corrupt" in a Twitter post on Thursday. A Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found a bipartisan majority of Americans want to see new witnesses testify in the impeachment trial.

Trump barred administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton, from testifying in the House investigation and withheld documents sought by lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

Singapore, Jan 23 AFP Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States. The Ministry of Health MOH said the patient was a...

New vehicle registration mark DD for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

The new union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been assigned new vehicle registration mark DD, the government said on Thursday. The Centre on Wednesday had designated Daman as the headquarters of the merged union terri...

Netaji's birthday celebrated across Bengal, pol parties fight

The 123rd birth anniversary of nationalist leader and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated on Thursday in West Bengal, where parties cutting across political lines fought over his legacy. Since morning programmes like ...

Amit Aggarwal to be grand finale designer at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Amit Aggarwal is the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 where he will be showcasing his latest collection AXIL. The theme for the upcoming edition of the fashion gala is BetterIn3D that seeks to explore a new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020