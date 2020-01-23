Raj Thackeray's MNS goes saffron, backs govt on infiltrators

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday indicated he is all set to carry forward uncle Bal Thackeray's legacy, unveiling his partys new saffron flag and announcing his support to the Modi government for evicting Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The MNS chief was addressing a rally of his party in suburban Goregaon on the occasion of the late Shiv Sena chief's birth anniversary.

"There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside," Raj Thackeray said. "I dont change colour of my party to form the government," he said, taunting estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, who with help of Congress and NCP formed the new government in Maharashtra in November last year.

The new MNS flag bears the Raj Mudra (royal seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appears to spell out the new direction that his party looks set to take..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.