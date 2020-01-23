HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HOURS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

TOP STORIES NATION

DEL69 SC-LD DEATH PENALTY Death penalty is not open ended that can be challenged all the time by condemned prisoners: SC

New Delhi: Observing that the "finality" of death sentence is extremely important, the Supreme Court on Thursday said condemned prisoners should not be under the impression that the death penalty remains "open ended" and can be challenged all the time by them.

DEL62 INDIA-US-LD KASHMIR India's clear message to Trump: No role for third party on Kashmir issue

New Delhi: Ahead of a possible India visit of US President Donald Trump, who again offered to "help" in resolving the Kashmir issue, New Delhi on Thursday categorically ruled out any role for a third party, asserting that any issue between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally.

DEL66 MEA-UK-PROTESTS India takes up issue of planned protests outside mission in London with UK govt

New Delhi: In the wake of planned protests by some Pakistani and pro-Khalistani groups outside its mission in London, India on Thursday said it has taken up the matter with the UK and hoped adequate steps will be taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

DEL65 DL-LDALL BJP-POLLS-MISHRA Shaheen Bagh centrepiece of BJP's attack - against protesters, AAP and Congress

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Thursday spoke in concert against the anti-CCA movement in Delhi with Kapil Mishra terming the protest sites "mini Pakistan" while his senior party colleagues dubbed Shaheen Bagh "shame bagh" and likened the protesters to anarchists.

DEL48 JK-LD-ARREST Suspended DSP Davinder Singh, 4 others produced in court; granted 15-day NIA custody

Jammu: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists, was produced in a special court here on Thursday and was sent to 15-day NIA custody with four co-accused, officials said.

BOM18 MH-PHONE TAPPING-DESHMUKH Fadnavis govt tapped oppn leaders' phones: Maha home minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday alleged that the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation misused government machinery to tap the phones of opposition leaders, and an inquiry has been ordered

LEGAL LGD17 SC-NSA

SC to hear plea against imposition of NSA amid anti-CAA protests New Delhi: The Supreme Court would hear on Friday a fresh plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) in few states and the national capital empowering police to detain persons sans trial for a period of 12 months.

LGD4 DL-COURT-JUDGE NIRBHAYA

Sessions Judge hearing Nirbhaya case transferred New Delhi: The sessions judge who recently issued death warrants against the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case has been transferred.

LGD15 SC-ARTICLE 370

Abrogation of Article 370 has now become fait accompli, should be accepted: Centre to SC New Delhi: The abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, which granted special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, has now become a "fait accompli" leaving sole option to accept the change, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

FOREIGN

FGN50 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIA-HOTLINES Coronavirus outbreak: Hotlines set up for assistance to Indians in China

Beijing: As China stepped up measures to control the spread of coronavirus, locking down Wuhan and Huanggang cities in the Hubei province where several Indians live, the Indian Embassy here has set up hotlines for their assistance. By K J M Varma

FGN42 CHINA-PAK-FATF FATF meeting: China says Pak made 'visible progress' to curb terror financing

Beijing: China, which hosted a key meeting of the international terror financing watchdog in Beijing, said on Thursday that Pakistan has made "visible progress" to strengthen its counter terrorism financing system, which should be encouraged by the world community. By K J M Varma

BUSINESS DEL71 BIZ-LD TELECOM-DUES

DoT orders no coercive action on defaulting Airtel, Voda-Idea; Pradhan says non-telcos not liable New Delhi: On a day when the Supreme Court-mandated deadline for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to pay Rs 88,624 crore in past dues ended, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday decided not to take coercive action against defaulters during pendency of their appeals seeking relaxation in the apex court's order.

FGN39 WEF-GOYAL-MINORITIES

Muslims in India safer than most other places in world: Goyal Davos: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Muslims in India are safer than most places in the world. By Barun Jha AAR

