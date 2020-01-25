Cash, liquor, drugs worth over Rs 14 cr seized in Delhi from Jan 6 to 24: EC

In the run up to Delhi polls, the law enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth over Rs 14 crore from January 6 to January 24, Delhi Chief Electoral said office on Saturday. "From January 6 to January 24, the law enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 14,37,78,033," said the Delhi Chief Electoral office.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force after announcement of poll dates earlier this month. Voting will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.