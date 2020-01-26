Elizabeth Warren wins Des Moines Register endorsement in Democrats 2020 U.S. presidential nomination race

The Des Moines Register newspaper endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the crowded race for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination late Saturday, a coveted show of support that could boost her campaign in the state's first-in-the-nation caucus Feb. 3.

Top finishers in Iowa's nominating contests frequently go on to lead their parties in the final election matchup.

