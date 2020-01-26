Delhi CM Kejriwal hoists national flag at his residence on Republic Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoisted the national flag at his residence on the Republic Day on Sunday. The chief minister also extended his wishes on Republic Day.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Hoisted the national flag at my residence. Will now go to Rajpath to witness the grand Republic Day Parade. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day. Let's vow to defend our Constitutional values and build the India of our founding fathers' dreams." Meanwhile, crowds in large numbers arrived at Rajpath to witness the 71st RepublicDay parade. (ANI)

