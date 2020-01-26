Mamata urges people to uphold principles of Constitution

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Sunday urged people to take a pledge toprotect the Constitution of the country and uphold itsprinciples

Taking to Twitter, she said, "On #RepublicDay, let uspledge to protect our #Constitution and uphold the principlesof sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic,justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in thePreamble." India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday

On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came intoeffect.

