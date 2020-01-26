Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Salvini seeks redemption in Italian regional elections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Salvini seeks redemption in Italian regional elections

Voters in two Italian regions, Emilia Romagna in the north and Calabria in the south, went to the polls on Sunday in local elections that could help propel far-right opposition leader Matteo Salvini to national power.

Both regions are currently controlled by the centre-left and while opinion polls have long predicted a win for the right in the underdeveloped Calabria, the result in the north is far less certain and politically much more significant. One of Italy's wealthiest regions, Emilia Romagna is home to the Ferrari sports car and Parmesan cheese and has been a left-wing stronghold since World War Two.

Salvini has spent weeks relentlessly campaigning in the area and hopes that an upset victory for his League party and its rightist partners would so destabilise the coalition government in Rome that it could even collapse. "Friends of Emilia-Romagna and Calabria... I'm counting on you. Let's liberate these wonderful regions from the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD and then let's liberate the whole of Italy," Salvini tweeted on Sunday.

At 1100 GMT turnout in Emilia Romagna was 23.44%, more than double that at the previous regional elections in the region in 2014, indicating very high interest in the vote. Turnout in Calabria at the same time was 10.49% of voters, up from the previous 8.84%.

Salvini's anti-immigrant, anti-European message has resonated in the region during the campaign, especially in the smaller towns and cities, as has his pledge to slash taxes. Underscoring his confrontational style of politics, Salvini caused a stir last week by ringing the interphone at the apartment of a family of Tunisian migrants and, in front of TV cameras, asked if they were drug dealers.

Salvini served as interior minister until last August, when, in a rare miscalculation, he walked out of government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, expecting to trigger a national election that polls predicted he would easily win. Instead, 5-Star joined up with the PD and shunted him into opposition. Looking to exact revenge and confirm his ascendancy in Italy, Salvini has since concentrated all his efforts on winning a stream of local votes.

The PD has dismissed suggestions that Sunday's vote is a de-facto referendum on its often fractious coalition. It hopes the high approval rating of Emilia Romagna's incumbent governor Stefano Bonaccini will eventually win the day. "Salvini is trying to make the campaign about national issues because he has nothing to say about Emilia Romagna. He is using the vote for his own personal ends to bring the government down," Bonaccini told Reuters.

Voting in both Calabria and Emilia Romagna ends at 11 p.m. (2200 GMT), when the first exit polls will be released. A definitive result from Emilia Romagna is expected by early Monday. (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Helen Popper and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020