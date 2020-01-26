Left Menu
Anti-CAA protesters hoist Tricolour, read out preamble to Constitution at Lucknow's Ghantaghar

Anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow's Ghantaghar area on Sunday celebrated the Republic Day by hoisting the Tricolour and reading out the preamble to the Constitution. Meraj Haider, a protester, said,"The day started with the hoisting of the flag at Ghantaghar (Clock Tower), which was followed by the rendering of songs by those gathered there. The preamble to the Constitution was also read out."

He said it was a unique day as people from different walks of life gathered at Ghantaghar in large numbers to protest the CAA and the NRC. Rajiv Yadav, a member of the Rihai Manch that backed the protest, said the agitation against the CAA-NRC-NPR at the Ghantaghar have assumed an artistic dimension.

"Seven girls made a banner, which shows footsteps in different colours converging on the centre in protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR," he said. On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested 10 people, including a woman, from Ghantaghar.

The anti-CAA stir at the site is on since January 17 even as over 100 women protesters have been booked for violating prohibitory orders. "Apart from this, eight persons have been arrested. They are Puja Shukla and seven male volunteers," Thakurganj police station SHO Pramod Mishra had said on Saturday.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prevents the assembly of five or more people at one spot. The dharna at Lucknow's Ghantaghar was on the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest against the amended citizenship act and the National Register of Citizens.

Women protesters have said that their stir will continue until the Centre scraps the CAA and the NRC. Nearly 20 people were killed in the state after violence erupted during anti-CAA protests last month.

