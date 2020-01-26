Rao's decision to pass anti-CAA resolution 'pure opportunism', says fmr Telangana Cong chief

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's decision to move a resolution against the CAA in the state Assembly is "pure opportunism" as he has sensed the "rising anti-BJP sentiment" in the country, former president of Telangana Congress Ponnala Lakshmaiah said on Sunday. Almost the entire opposition is opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act while the Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan and the Left-ruled Kerala have already passed resolutions against the amended law in their respective Assemblies... KCR too wants to follow suit, Lakshmaiah told PTI over phone.

"This is nothing but pure opportunism as KCR does want to remain isolated from the growing anti-BJP trend in the country," he said, adding that Rao was more bothered about how to "sail along with the wind" than doing good for the people of the state. "This might be a protective move as he is not a trustworthy person," he said.

The senior Congress leader, who was the communication and IT minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, wondered if Rao's decision has anything to do with the CBI cases pending against some of his party leaders. Rao had on Saturday said the Telangana Assembly may pass a resolution against the CAA like some other states.

He said that he had already spoken to many of his counterparts in other states and he may convene a conclave of regional parties and chief ministers in Hyderabad to oppose the CAA since it concerns the country's future. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament last month.

