If Centre can grant citizenship to Adnan Sami, then what's need to bring CAA, asks Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that he was criticised for recommending to grant Indian citizenship to Pakistan born singer Adnan Sami, but what is the need to have CAA if the Centre can give citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim. "I was criticised for recommending citizenship to Adnan Sami. I am happy that he has got citizenship and Padma Shri. If the government can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim, then what is the need to bring CAA? It has been implemented to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims," Singh said at a public meeting here.

The Central government's move to confer the Padma Shri on Sami has drawn flak from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which has demanded that the award be taken back. Apart from Sami, actress Kangana Ranaut, director-producers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have been conferred with Padma Shri awards, according to an announcement made by the government on Saturday.

The Centre announced seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri on Saturday on the eve of Republic Day. (ANI)

