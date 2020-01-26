Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on Monday -source

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz on Monday where he will likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source familiar with the plan said on Sunday.

Trump will meet first with Netanyahu and then with Gantz, who is Netanyahu's chief domestic political rival, the source said, with talks continuing on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has said he would meet with Trump on both days. Gantz has said he would meet with the U.S. president on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

