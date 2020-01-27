Congress leader Sandeep Dixit slams Centre over Air India disinvestment

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government stating that the disinvestment of Air India shows 'country standing on brink of bankruptcy'. "Selling the company shows that there is a serious bankruptcy in the country. It also shows that our economy is in depression. We also suspect some corruption in the process of selling the company," the Congress leader told ANI.

"There have been multiple cases of Air India carrying out rescue operations on foreign lands and this airline has been an important factor for India. In fact, Air India is a national heritage," he added. Dixit's comment comes after the central government invited preliminary bids to divest its entire stake in Air India, and the airline's subsidiary Air India Express along with its joint venture Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.

Pointing out over a proposes resolution against CAA in the European Parliament, Dixit said, "Europe passing a solution in its Parliament is an insult to India. We have a cordial relation and it is still going against India then it is a matter of concern." "Granting citizenship to people is a good step but it is not fair on religious ground. The BJP government has played a very dirty game which has created mass agitation", he added. (ANI)

