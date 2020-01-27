Left Menu
Fadnavis warns of agitation if Marathwada projects are halted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:01 IST
Widespread agitations will be held if the Uddhav Thackeray government tries to halt or slow down projects started by the earlier BJP-led dispensation to tackle drought in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. He was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad during a one-day token hunger strike by party colleague and former minister Pankaja Munde against what the BJP has claimed is the neglect of the drought-prone region.

"Our government sought permission to construct new projects in Marathwada. We had sanctioned a water grid for the region and had even made of a draft of the plan. These projects should not be halted or slowed down (by the MVA government)," Fadnavis said. "If this (water grid) project is brought to a halt, then widespread agitations under the leadership of Pankaja Munde will be held," he warned.

Marathwada, with eight districts, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and the grid project aims to create an integrated piped network to supply water for drinking, industrial and agricultural purposes all through the year..

