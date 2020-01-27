BJP doesn't want Shaheen Bagh road to be opened, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in dirty politics and said that it does not want the stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh to be opened. "People are facing trouble due to the closed stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh area. BJP does not want it to be opened. It is indulging in dirty politics. BJP leaders should immediately visit Shaheen Bagh and hold talks with the people, and get the road opened," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

People have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for over a month now. Earlier today, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Kejriwal saying that he is silent on the issue.

"Shaheen Bagh is emerging as a textbook case of a few hundred people seeking to suppress the peaceful majority. This is the true face of Shaheen Bagh and it is important that the country sees it. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal both are silent," Prasad said during a press conference on Monday. Protests erupted in different parts of the country last year over the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.