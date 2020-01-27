Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP doesn't want Shaheen Bagh road to be opened, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in dirty politics and said that it does not want the stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh to be opened.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:08 IST
BJP doesn't want Shaheen Bagh road to be opened, says Kejriwal
Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in dirty politics and said that it does not want the stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh to be opened. "People are facing trouble due to the closed stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh area. BJP does not want it to be opened. It is indulging in dirty politics. BJP leaders should immediately visit Shaheen Bagh and hold talks with the people, and get the road opened," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

People have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for over a month now. Earlier today, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Kejriwal saying that he is silent on the issue.

"Shaheen Bagh is emerging as a textbook case of a few hundred people seeking to suppress the peaceful majority. This is the true face of Shaheen Bagh and it is important that the country sees it. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal both are silent," Prasad said during a press conference on Monday. Protests erupted in different parts of the country last year over the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch

Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Irans Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile d...

EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market -Barnier

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would never, never, never compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.Some British politicians ha...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns

U.S. stocks fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the worlds second largest economy after the country ex...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020