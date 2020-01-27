Educators must serve as true role models to children: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today asserted that there was no scope for outside interference in India's internal matters.

Expressing his concern over the trend of foreign bodies interfering in matters that are completely within the purview of the Indian Parliament and the Indian Government, Shri Naidu said that such efforts were totally uncalled for and unwarranted and expressed hope that they would refrain from making such statements in future.

Addressing the gathering after releasing the book 'TRG-An Enigma' in New Delhi today, Shri Naidu said that as a mature Republic and democratic polity, India capable of addressing the concerns of its citizens and needs no advice or guidance in such matters from others.

"As a Republic of 70 years of experience, we have successfully withstood various challenges and have overcome several challenges. We are now more united than ever before and no one should have any concerns in this regard", he said.

The Vice President complimented the people of our country for India's successful 70-year long journey as a Republic and said that we as a nation will always be committed to Justice, Liberty and Equality for all of our citizens.

Asserting that our polity and democracy provided enough space for expressing differences and dissent whenever warranted, the Vice President said that whenever basic and fundamental rights of citizens came under threat, citizens rose in unison and defended them, as was seen against emergency. "As a result, we have emerged as the most vibrant democracy in the world", he added.

Lauding Shri Tilak Raj Gupta's distinguished contribution to education in India for over five long decades, the Vice President said that his humane management approach, along with his love and affection for students, staff and parents made him an outstanding educator.

Emphasizing that educators of the 21st century cannot merely be content with imparting knowledge Shri Naidu said that they must serve as true role models to children. "Educators must be capable of amalgamating new technology with ancient traditions and merging new knowledge with age-old cultural values", he added.

The Vice President said that he had always looked upon education as a mission, something that has to be undertaken with the purest of intentions and no profit motive. He advised the best minds in each field, each discipline to turn to teach and asked practitioners in various fields to find some time to pass on their practical experience to students.

Observing that 'New India' needed vibrant young thinkers who are willing to experiment and explore the various possibilities around them, he called upon the youth of the nation to become solution-makers.

The Vice President also stressed that education was meant not just to secure employment but also to enhancement knowledge, empowerment, and enlightenment. "Education is meaningful only if it can bring out the best in every person and make them more compassionate human beings. The need of the hour is to impart value-based education", he said.

Referring to India's cherished ideal of 'Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava', the Vice President said that secularism is one of the founding principles of the nation and is a value that is ingrained in every Indian. The Vice President also said that India is one of the most vibrant, diverse and tolerant nations in the world.

Congratulating the winners of the Padma Awards that were announced recently, the Vice President also appreciated the government for recognizing these unrecognized voices.

Shri. Tilak Raj Gupta, Mrs. Pushpa Mahajan, Dr. Harsh Mahajan, and others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

