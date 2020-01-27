Kejriwal holds roadshow in Gandhi Nagar
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in Gandhi Nagar area.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in Gandhi Nagar area. The roadshow was part of an election campaign for Navin Choudhary (Deepu) who is the AAP candidate from Gandhi Nagar for upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital.
Chief Minister was scheduled to hold roadshows in Bawana, Narela and Gandhi Nagar areas in city today. Assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.
The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. (ANI)
