Left Menu
Development News Edition

Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:36 IST
Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged his supporters to press the button for AAP's election symbol, the broom, so hard on the EVM machine that the party breaks its 2015 record of winning 67 assembly seats. Surrounded by scores of supporters, the AAP national convenor took out a roadshow in north Delhi's Narela and Bawana areas.

"Press the broom button so hard that we will break the record of 2015," Kejriwal said. He also thanked the people for coming for the roadshow despite the cold weather and light rain.

Kejriwal, atop an open navy blue jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with people as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes. He was accompanied by Sharad Chauhan and Jai Bhagwan Upkar, the candidates of Narela and Bawana, respectively.

Kejriwal said he has tried to be like an elder son of every family in Delhi. He again appealed to the supporters of BJP, Congress and other parties to vote for the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections for the development of Delhi.

Holding placards in support of AAP government's schemes, including free healthcare and electricity, AAP supporters danced to the tune of  'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem). In the assembly polls five years ago, the AAP secured a thumping victory as the party bagged 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.

In the evening, Kejriwal will also took out a roadshow in Gandhi Nagar constituency in support of AAP candidate Deepu Chaudhary. In the last phase of campaigning, Kejriwal will hold eight 'Town Hall' sessions at different locations of Delhi and also carry out regular roadshows in different assembly constituencies.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos to sue reporters' consortium behind 'Luanda Leaks'

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against a consortium of journalists and its media partners over the publication of thousands of documents about her business empire. Dos Santos, whose fathe...

Report: Giants hiring Kitchens as tight ends coach

The New York Giants are expected to name former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach, FOX Sports Bruce Feldman reported Monday. The Browns fired Kitchens on Dec. 29 after he posted a 6-10 record in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020