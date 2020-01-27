Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged his supporters to press the button for AAP's election symbol, the broom, so hard on the EVM machine that the party breaks its 2015 record of winning 67 assembly seats. Surrounded by scores of supporters, the AAP national convenor took out a roadshow in north Delhi's Narela and Bawana areas.

"Press the broom button so hard that we will break the record of 2015," Kejriwal said. He also thanked the people for coming for the roadshow despite the cold weather and light rain.

Kejriwal, atop an open navy blue jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with people as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes. He was accompanied by Sharad Chauhan and Jai Bhagwan Upkar, the candidates of Narela and Bawana, respectively.

Kejriwal said he has tried to be like an elder son of every family in Delhi. He again appealed to the supporters of BJP, Congress and other parties to vote for the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections for the development of Delhi.

Holding placards in support of AAP government's schemes, including free healthcare and electricity, AAP supporters danced to the tune of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem). In the assembly polls five years ago, the AAP secured a thumping victory as the party bagged 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.

In the evening, Kejriwal will also took out a roadshow in Gandhi Nagar constituency in support of AAP candidate Deepu Chaudhary. In the last phase of campaigning, Kejriwal will hold eight 'Town Hall' sessions at different locations of Delhi and also carry out regular roadshows in different assembly constituencies.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

