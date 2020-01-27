Delegation from Bhutan led by its EC to visit Delhi CEO Office, poll museum on Tuesday

A three-member Bhutanese delegation led by its election commissioner will visit the office of the Delhi poll body on Tuesday to learn about functioning of the electoral process in the country, officials said on Tuesday. Their visit comes at a time when the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer is gearing up to hold the assembly polls on February 8.

The delegates will meet Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh and also visit the poll museum. "A three-member Bhutanese delegation will visit the Delhi CEO Office tomorrow, The delegation will be led by Bhutan's Election Commissioner Ugyen Chewang," a senior official told PTI.

The delegation will meet the CEO and other senior officers. They will also be given presentations on the election process and methodologies like Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Program, better known as SVEEP, officials said. SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to spread voter awareness and promote voter literacy in the country.

The poll museum is housed on the first floor of the Old St Stephen's College Building at Kashmere Gate, while the CEO Office is located on the ground floor. The museum charts the electoral history of the country from the ballot boxes period in 1950s to the present era when EVMs are used to cast votes.

