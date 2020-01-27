Goa Budget: CM launches website for public suggestions

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a website to invite suggestions from the public for the state Budget for fiscal 2020-21. The Budget would be presented during the Assembly session to be held from February 3-7.

"Taking a step towards participative and transparent governance, launched a web portal to invite suggestions and ideas for Goa Budget 2020-21. I urge everyone to participate in this endeavour by registering your valuable ideas and suggestions on goaonline.gov.in," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, in a statement, said his party will raise issues such as Mahadayi river water diversion by Karnataka, the Citizenship Amendment Act, the drug menace and law and order during the Budget session..

