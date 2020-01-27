Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legislative Council obstructs Assembly business, should be discontinued: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the Legislative Council obstructs the Assembly business and should be discontinued.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:03 IST
Legislative Council obstructs Assembly business, should be discontinued: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the Legislative Council obstructs the Assembly business and should be discontinued. "The question ahead is not merely about the abolition of the Legislative Council but to keep democracy alive. There are only six States having a council. Some states like Assam, West Bengal, etc., have done away with the councils. There is no answer why the Council that obstacles the assembly business should be continued," said Reddy during a discussion on the resolution to abolish the Legislative Council of the state.

"The present Legislative Council is hampering all the Bills sent by the Assembly. In 1983, NT Ramarao, founder of TDP, had decided to abolish the Legislative Council. Pro-TDP media had supported that move. If we continue with the Council, we can get the majority in a year or so. But we want to abolish the Legislative Council only in the public interest," he added. He further said that there is no need of a Legislative Council in the present day when the literacy level of the society has reached high levels.

"When literates were less in the country, intellectuals had less chance to get elected to the house. Then the Council was introduced. Now there is no such situation. There are PhDs, post-graduates, engineers, teachers in today's AP Assembly," he said. Speaking on the three-capital plan for the state, Reddy said: "We are not removing Amaravati capital region. We will continue Amaravati as the legislative capital. We are going to make Visakhapatnam as executive capital. Respecting Sribagh pact, we are going to make Kurnool as the judicial capital."

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the state government's resolution to dissolve the Legislative Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the companys Baby Powder c...

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos to sue reporters' consortium behind 'Luanda Leaks'

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against a consortium of journalists and its media partners over the publication of thousands of documents about her business empire. Dos Santos, whose fathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020