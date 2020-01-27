Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress demands NHRC to probe 'brutal conduct' of UP Police during anti-CAA protests

A Congress delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanding an inquiry into the "unlawful and brutal conduct" of the Uttar Pradesh Police during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:27 IST
Congress demands NHRC to probe 'brutal conduct' of UP Police during anti-CAA protests
The Congress delegation speaking with the NHRC officials in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Congress delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanding an inquiry into the "unlawful and brutal conduct" of the Uttar Pradesh Police during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Some states have resorted to repressive, violent, brutal and above all, illegal methods in response to these protests. Curiously the majority of States in which repressive force has been mercilessly utilised to oppress the free expression of public dissent are governed by the ruling BJP dispensation," reads the memorandum.

"One such State is the State of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has indeed outdone all others in the extent of oppressive measures it has taken with impunity against its own people," adds the memorandum. "We also take this opportunity to impress upon the Commission the sheer necessity and urgency of a timely intervention ... It is imperative that flagrant violations of the human rights of citizens of India be prevented so as to protect them against state-sponsored violence and oppression," reads the memorandum further.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, and MP PL Punia were among those who constituted the delegation. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singhvi said that several people died "because of police's indiscriminate firing and arbitrary action."

"Women and minors becoming collateral damage in a very cruel manner; vandalism by the police themselves and in particular by this new cadre of so-called 'Police Mitras' who seem to be really 'Mitras of Police' or the friends of the police and not of the public; indiscriminate action on innocent bystanders by the UP Police," he said. "Then the threats issued by the UP Police that we will confiscate your property. We will come and arrest your people if you go out on the streets and exercise your fundamental right to protest. Then clearly evidence of the ruling party members, office bearers being roped in to stop democratic protests to conduct strong, arbitrary, cruel, and illegal action, very, very important, failure to lodge FIR," said Singhvi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the companys Baby Powder c...

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos to sue reporters' consortium behind 'Luanda Leaks'

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against a consortium of journalists and its media partners over the publication of thousands of documents about her business empire. Dos Santos, whose fathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020