BJP's win in Delhi certain as people want peace, not anarchy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal led-government in the national capital, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said BJP's victory in the ensuing Delhi polls is 'certain as people want peace and not anarchy.' "BJP's victory is certain. People of Delhi want peace, not anarchy. It is the BJP that promotes brotherhood, unity and peace," said Pradhan while speaking to ANI here.

Referring to ongoing protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh against Citizenship act and National Register of Citizens, the Union Minister said: "People will give a befitting reply to those who want to create a Shaheen Bagh-like environment in Delhi...Whenever Kejriwal ji wants, the road in Shaheen Bagh will be re-opened." He also questioned Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal not visiting the protest area, alleging that the "demonstrations at the Shaheen Bagh area are AAP chief's conspiracy".

This comes a day after Kejriwal accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics and asserting that it does not want the stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh to be opened. "People are facing trouble due to the closed stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh area. BJP does not want it to be opened. It is indulging in dirty politics. BJP leaders should immediately visit Shaheen Bagh and hold talks with the people, and get the road opened," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

People have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for over a month now. Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had slammed Kejriwal saying that he is silent on the issue. (ANI)

