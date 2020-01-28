Turkey says to retaliate against any attack by Syrian government on Idlib observation posts

Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that it would retaliate "in the strongest way, without hesitation" against any attack on its observation posts in Syria's northwestern Idlib province by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

Syrian government forces entered a town south of Idlib city on Tuesday, in a significant advance for Assad as he seeks to recapture rebel-held territory in the country's northwest, a war monitor and pro-government media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

