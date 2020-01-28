Unity in diversity is the mainstay of India: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that unity in diversity is the mainstay of the country and will continue to be so. Banerjee, who was speaking at the inauguration of the 44th Kolkata Book Fair here, said that the worth of books is infinite in the modern age of internet.

She said "Won't we accept if books are written in Hindi or Urdu? This fair reflects the spirit of a united India and is a pride of Bengal. "This festival of books is for all. Unity in diversity is the mainstay of the Indian society. The Quran, Bible, Tripitaka and the Bhagvad Gita will continue to be read in the country," she said.

Starting today, the fair will continue till February 9. Russia is the theme country of this year's book fair.

A total of 20 countries, including hosts India and neighbouring Bangladesh are participating in the fair..

