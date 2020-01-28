Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 10 WB-BDESH-BAJRANGI Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents Krishnanagar: In a reel-to-real story, a Bangladeshi man, on a two-day visa to India, ran from pillar to post in West Bengal's Nadia district to trace the family of a mute Indian man he had rescued 14 years ago from a then unfenced portion along the international border.

CAL 15 AS-BODO ACCORD-HIMANTA Peace accord to fulfil aspirations of Bodos, non- Bodos: Himanta Guwahati: The Bodo Peace Accord has fulfilled the aspirations of Bodos and non-Bodos living in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and reaffirmed the territorial integrity of Assam, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. CAL 21 JH-MINISTRY-LD EXPANSION CM Hemant Soren expands ministry, inducts 7 ministers Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expanded his one-month-old ministry, inducting seven ministers in the Council of Ministers.

CAL 22 BH-NITISH-NPR JD(U) MPs will urge Centre to drop columns seeking parents' birth place from NPR forms: Nitish Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said his JD(U) will urge the BJP government at the Centre to drop columns pertaining to birth places of parents in the National Population Register form, since it has led to "apprehensions" among many who were not aware of the details. CAL 25 WB- LD MAMATA CAA Ready for talks with PM, but first withdraw CAA : Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said she is ready for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act but the Centre has to first withdraw the contentious law.

CAL 27 SHARJEEL-2NDLD ARREST Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar, handed over to Delhi police on transit remand Jehanabad: Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, on the run after sedition charges were slapped against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, was on Tuesday arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district where a court handed him over to a Delhi police team on transit remand. CAL 29 WB-D LITT ABHIJIT BANERJEE Abhijit Banerjee conferred D Litt by alma mater Kolkata: Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee was on Tuesday conferred the honorary D Litt by his alma mater Calcutta University at its annual convocation here.

CAL 30 WB-DHANKHAR-3RD LD CU Guv leaves CU convocation venue following students' protest, VC pleads helplessness Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Tuesday forced to leave the Calcutta University's annual convocation in a huff after some students showed him black flags and shouted 'go back' for his pro-CAA stance, calling him an "agent" of the BJP..

