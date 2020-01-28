Create 'National Register for Unemployment': Youth Congress

The Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) on Tuesday called for the creation of a 'National Register for Unemployment' (NRU) and demanded that the Centre disclose data on jobs created during the last six months. Congress MLA and MPYC president Kunal Chaudhary said the Modi government has failed on job front.

"Unemployment rate has reached its highest point in 45 years while the Centre is busy trying to divert attention from grave issues like falling GDP growth by introducing the controversial law CAA," Chaudhary told reporters here. The Modi government had promised to create two crore jobs for youths, but on the contrary over 3.64 crore people have been rendered jobless during the BJP regime, he said.

Chaudhary claimed the national rate of unemployment has gone up to 7.6 per cent, while this incidence in Madhya Pradesh has come down to 3.9 per cent under the one-year-old Congress government. The Youth Congress has started a campaign in support of the demand to create an NRU, raising the issue of ever- increasing unemployment, Chaudhary said.

A phone number has been issued on which people can give a missed call to extend their support to the campaign, he said..

