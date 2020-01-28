Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump ignores critics to unveil Israel-Palestinian peace plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:41 IST
Trump ignores critics to unveil Israel-Palestinian peace plan
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

(Eds: UPDATES with Palestinian protests, Netanyahu to Russia, reported details of plan) Washington, Jan 28 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Tuesday will ignore accusations of pro-Israeli bias and unveil what he says is a peace plan that can solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Long held secret, the plan was to be aired by Trump and visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in joint public remarks at the White House. Given that it has been emphatically rejected by the Palestinians, the latest of many US proposals to address the bitter, multi-generational Middle East conflict might seem to have little future.

In Gaza, thousands protested, burning pictures of Trump and the American flag. In a rare event, rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah were set to meet in the West Bank city of Ramallah to discuss a response.

Russia, a growing force in Mideast politics, sounded skeptical, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that initial indications reflected "an approach that is totally different from what has been recognized by the international community." Netanyahu's office said he would travel to Moscow on Wednesday to present the plan in person to President Vladimir Putin. Trump insists he is optimistic and whatever happens, both he and Netanyahu could reap political benefits as they battle respective domestic scandals.

"It might have a chance," Trump said of the plan at an initial Oval Office meeting with Netanyahu on Monday. Trump, whose impeachment trial in the Senate is entering a critical phase, said his plan was getting widespread support from "many of the Arab nations" and claimed that even Palestinians would come round to the idea.

"It's very good for them, in fact it's overly good for them," Trump told reporters. "We think we will have ultimately the support of the Palestinians." Netanyahu, praising Trump as "the greatest friend that Israel's had in the White House", described the plan as "the deal of the century". Netanyahu also faces corruption charges, as well as a tense election in just over a month, with his right-wing Likud currently neck-and-neck with Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party.

On Monday, Trump also met separately with Gantz, but the limelight fell almost entirely on the incumbent prime minister -- as will any political dividends from a peace plan favoring Israel. No Palestinians have been invited to the White House event. They say they were never included in crafting the plan, which was overseen by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

While details remained under wraps right up to the White House unveiling, analysts say it is likely to formalize US recognition of Israel's occupation of swaths of land. Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday urged international powers to boycott the plan, which he said was designed "to protect Trump from impeachment and protect Netanyahu from prison."

"It is not a Middle East peace plan," Shtayyeh told a cabinet meeting. "This plan gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory." But speculation that it could also lay out the terms of an eventual Palestinian state was enough to spark immediate resistance from hardline Jewish settlers who form the vanguard of Israel's push into Palestinian lands. Israeli Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the far-right Yemina union stressed in an interview with army radio that his party "won't under any conditions agree to recognition, whether explicit or implicit, of a Palestinian state." Trump has already thrown Netanyahu a string of political presents throughout his first term.

He has broken with international diplomatic consensus to recognize the disputed city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. He recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, seized from neighboring Syria. And he has ended opposition to Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land. Ahead of Tuesday's announcement, the Israeli army said it was beefing up forces in the Jordan Valley, a swath of the occupied West Bank expected to feature in Trump's plan. (AFP) PMS

PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I have seen worse, Kerala Guv on protest in Assembly

Apparently unfazed by the protest of legislators who showed him placards, blocked his way, shouted slogans and finally staged a walk-out from the Assembly, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that he has witnessed worse when he was a me...

Russia screening all Russian tourists returning from China - watchdog

Russia has begun screening all Russian tourists returning from China to catch any potential cases of coronavirus, Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Wednesday.The watchdog began conducting the medical checks on Tuesday, it said. Russi...

On tourist visit, Malaysian woman dies of cardiac arrest in HP's Kullu

A 55-year-old Malaysian woman, who was on a tourist visit, died apparently due to cardiac arrest in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Wednesday, police said. Vanaesa was brought to Manali civil hospital where doctors declared her brought ...

India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study

India is among the top 30 countries at high-risk from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travellers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China. Researchers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020