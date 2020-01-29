Left Menu
Netanyahu says proposed Palestinian capital will be in Abu Dis

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 01:02 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 00:49 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that a U.S. peace plan envisages the proposed Palestinian capital be located in Abu Dis, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

After U.S. President Donald Trump presented his peace plan, Netanyahu told reporters the United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital, "by which I mean, within its fences," an apparent reference to municipal boundaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

