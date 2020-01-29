Netanyahu says proposed Palestinian capital will be in Abu Dis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that a U.S. peace plan envisages the proposed Palestinian capital be located in Abu Dis, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
After U.S. President Donald Trump presented his peace plan, Netanyahu told reporters the United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital, "by which I mean, within its fences," an apparent reference to municipal boundaries.
