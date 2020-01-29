Trump's 'deal of shame' dangerous for Middle East, says Lebanon's Hezbollah
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Tuesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan as a means to destroy Palestinians' rights and accused Arab states of being complicit in a "deal of shame" that bodes ill for the region.
"The settlement project under this deal is one of the biggest dangers and aims to do away with the right of return and to rob the Palestinian people of the right to their land ... and to create social and demographic tension and sedition that only serve the enemy's interests and expansionist goals," the movement said in a statement.
