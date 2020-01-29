REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace solution, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and for agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT 'Time for this to end': Trump team asks for acquittal at impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Saying "it is time for this to end," President Donald Trump's legal team appealed to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to acquit him in his impeachment trial and sought to marginalize former national security adviser John Bolton's explosive allegations about Trump's conduct. AFGHANISTAN-AIRPLANE/CRASH

U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash WASHINGTON/KABUL, (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of two personnel from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, American and Afghan officials told Reuters.

BUSINESS APPLE-RESULTS/

Apple iPhone sales return to growth, pushing profits above expectations Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, powered by a rise in iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. business investment weak; consumer confidence at five-month high

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods dropped by the most in eight months in December and shipments were weak, suggesting business investment contracted further in the fourth quarter and remained a drag on economic growth. ENTERTAINMENT

CANADA-AWARDS/JUNO Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

TORONTO, (Reuters) - Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday. SPORTS

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ Investigators seek answers to chopper crash as NBA star, 8 others mourned

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - Investigators will continue after sunrise Tuesday to sift through the wreckage of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter that crashed in California, killing the former NBA star, his daughter and seven others on board, as they try to answer both the why and how of the accident. TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Djokovic sets up Federer showdown with Raonic rout MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic set up a semi-final showdown with 'Big Three' rival Roger Federer at the Australian Open on Tuesday with a thumping 6-4 6-3 7-6(1) victory over Canada's hapless Milos Raonic.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/RALLY-NEW JERSEY (TV) Trump supporters gather ahead of New Jersey rally

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Wildwood, New Jersey, for a campaign rally as the president's legal team battles a Senate impeachment trial. 28 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LOVERS (PIX) FEATURE: First love on the front lines: Coming of age in the Hong Kong protests

For some of the Hong Kong demonstrators, the passions of the protests have led to passion of a different type. What it's like to be young and in love in a dangerous time. 29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-CROPS/ (PIX) (TV) Amid malnutrition, crop diseases pose threat to Venezuela food supplies

Already struggling with a growing malnutrition crisis, Venezuela is also facing the rise of crop diseases that threaten to further weaken the country's food security. 29 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/DYNAMICS Missing you already - how Brexit tilts EU political alliances from security to economy

From cutting the EU's international clout to deflating the bloc's camps of free-traders and Russia hawks, Brexit is reshaping the balance of power in Europe. 29 Jan

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump

Running factbox on best quotes from trial. 29 Jan

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

29 Jan BRITAIN-EU/CALAIS (PIX) (TV)

French port town ponders future as Britain turns its back on EU People in the port town of Calais, which for centuries has based its existence on the flow of goods and people between continental Europe and Britain, contemplate the future after Brexit.

29 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ETHIOPIA (PIX) (TV)

Hunger, fear and death: an Ethiopian migrant family's story Drought in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region took Asha Khalif Ali’s crops and animals two years ago, and ethnic violence killed her husband and brother. Scientists and humanitarian workers say her story – of a once prosperous family buffeted by the twin plagues of drought and violence – will become more familiar as climate change pushes families into competition for scarcer resources.

29 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY-BUNDESTAG (PIX) (TV)

Israeli President speaks in German parliament Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks in Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to commemorate the victims of the Nazi dictatorship.

29 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/GUNS

Background checks and bump stock bans: 2020 Democrats on gun control With more than 15,000 people killed by gun violence in the United States last year - not counting suicides - Democrats running for their party's presidential nomination are pointing to inaction in Washington as evidence they should be chosen to run against Republican Donald Trump. Here is a look at gun control positions taken by Trump, the incumbent, and the Democrats vying to unseat him.

29 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT FRANCE-GREECE/MITSOTAKIS (PIX) (TV)

Greek PM visits Paris Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron.

29 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

France unveils Brexit priorities for next phase of talks France will unveil its strategy for the next phase of Brexit talks, which is likely to include demands to maintain access to British waters for French fishermen.

29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT FRANCE-GREECE/MITSOTAKIS (PIX) (TV)

Macron, Mitsotakis joint statement Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, French President Emmanuel Macron give joint statement to the press after working luch at the Elysee palace.

29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MALAYSIA-PROTON/GEELY (FOCUS) (PIX) FOCUS-Proton-packed Geely takes on Honda and Toyota in Southeast Asia

Li Chunrong was hired by Chinese automaker Geely to revive the fortunes of the Proton brand in Malaysia, and it took him two years to eclipse Japanese giants Honda and Toyota. Now he plans to take the fight across Southeast Asia and beyond. 29 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION Australia-Inflation

ABS data on consumer prices for Q4. CPI is seen rising 0.6% in the quarter and 1.7% for the year, while core inflation is seen up 0.4% and 1.5% respectively. 29 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ARCHER-DANIELS-RESULTS/ Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reports Q4 results

Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co will report Q4 results after the market closes, as the company continues to overhaul its portfolio and focus on its nutrition business - but also faces headwinds from the ongoing uncertainty over China's pledge to radically increase U.S. farm imports. ADM has also faced challenges with sluggish commodity prices and ethanol industry troubles. 29 Jan

USA-TRADE/USMCA (TV) Trump signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at White House. 29 Jan

GLOBAL-INSURANCE/CORONAVIRUS Global companies in China face heavy bills as insurers exclude virus cover

Global companies such as hotels and airlines may foot the bills themselves for lost business resulting from a deadly coronavirus outbreak during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, as insurers say cover for viruses is usually excluded. 29 Jan

GOLDMAN SACHS-INVESTOR DAY/ At Goldman's first investor day, all eyes on its consumer bank

The 150-year-old Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs will hold its first-ever shareholder meeting on Wednesday. Executives are expected to debut revenue and expense targets and provide greater details on the growth strategy for its consumer bank and corporate cash management platform. 29 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BOEING-RESULTS/ (TV) Q4 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release

Boeing is likely to record charges worth billions of dollars in the fourth quarter, as the grounding of its once best-selling aircraft, the 737 MAX, is likely to stretch until the middle of 2020. 29 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/TAIWAN

Taiwan says WHO exclusion complicates coronavirus outbreak response Interview with Taiwan head of delegation in Geneva. Taiwan says it has raised objections to the World Health Organization about its exclusion from the body, adding that this is creating confusion in the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

29 Jan CHINA-HEALTH/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippine health minister to brief lawmakers on the new coronavirus Health Secretary Francisco Duque to answer questions from lawmakers about the new coronavirus and what the government is doing to keep the country free of the virus.

29 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids 29 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues in Weinstein rape case The rape trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues.

29 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

