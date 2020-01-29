Left Menu
MGP to take out protest march in Feb over Mahadayi issue

  PTI
  Panaji
  Updated: 29-01-2020 15:19 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:19 IST
The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) said on Wednesday that it would take out a march to the Goa Assembly complex in the first week of February to protest against the state government's "failure" to resolve the Mahadayi river issue. The MGP said it is yet to decide the date of the protest, but added that it would be carried out between February 3 and 7, when the budget session of the Assembly will be held.

"The party's central committee has decided to intensify the agitation in order to stop the Mahadayi river water from being diverted to Karnataka," MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar told reporters. "The MGP will take out a protest march up to the state Assembly complex during the upcoming session over the Mahadayi issue. The date of the protest will be announced soon," he added.

He accused the Pramod Sawant government of failing to protect the interests of Goans on the Mahadayi river issue. The former state minister alleged that the BJP-led government has not taken firm stand over issues including the Mahadayi river, resumption of iron ore mining and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Goa.

Dhavalikar also slammed the BJP for trying to "hijack" the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections by not divulging any details about the reserved seats in different constituencies so far. Elections to all the 50 constituencies in two zilla panchayats in the state will be held on March 15.

"The government is yet to inform the State Election Commission about the constituencies which would be reserved (for women and OBC). We fear that reservations would be announced at the last minute, thereby denying a level-playing field to other political parties," he said..

