JDU expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party activities'

Janata Dal (U) leaders -- Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma -- were expelled from the party for allegedly indulging in 'anti-party activities' on Wednesday. The decision comes close on the heels of Kishor and Varma repeatedly questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party's stand on the newly enacted citizenship law -- CAA.

Varma had also questioned the JDU's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls while Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of CAA and NRC. Earlier, JDU supremo Kumar had said that they should go wherever they want. (ANI)

