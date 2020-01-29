Thank you Nitish Kumar, says Prashant after JDU expels him from party

"Thank you Nitish Kumar," said Prashant Kishor on Wednesday shortly after the JDU expelled him along with Pavan Varma for allegedly indulging in "anti-party" activities. "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you," Kishor tweeted while taking a jibe at the JDU's alliance with the BJP.

The expulsion of Kishor and Varma comes after both the leaders repeatedly questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party's stand on the newly enacted citizenship law -- CAA. Varma had also questioned the JDU's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls while Kishor has more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of CAA and NRC.

Earlier, JDU supremo Kumar had said that they should go wherever they want. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.