Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence minister pushes to extend Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:05 IST
Defence minister pushes to extend Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements
Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett Image Credit: Wikipedia

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that Israel should move to establish sovereignty over nearly a third of the occupied West Bank following the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan. The remarks by the hawkish Bennett, a partner in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing governing coalition, fuelled accusations by Palestinians that Trump's plan paves the way for Israel to formally annex large areas of the West Bank that it has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Confounding some predictions, Trump's plan did propose a "two-state" solution, which envisages Israel and a future Palestinian state living alongside each other, but with strict conditions that Palestinians have balked at. He set in motion a four-year timeline for the creation of a Palestinian state, with Palestinians first having to agree to halt attacks by the Islamist militant group Hamas which controls the enclave of Gaza.

It also says they should set up governing institutions in order to establish a Palestinian state with its capital in Abu Dis, a Palestinian town bordering East Jerusalem. But the plan also gave U.S. recognition of Israel's West Bank settlements - deemed illegal under international law, Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, and a redrawn, demilitarized Palestinian state that would fully meet "the security requirements of the State of Israel".

And in his remarks, Trump said that Jerusalem would be the undivided capital of Israel.

ELECTION JOSTLING

With Netanyahu still outside Israel after attending the plan's presentation in Washington, Bennett lost no time ahead of an Israeli election on March 2 in outlining his hawkish interpretation of what the White House had offered Israel. "Last night history knocked on the door of our home and gave us a one-time opportunity to apply Israeli law on all settlements in Samaria, Judea, the Jordan Valley, and the northern Dead Sea," Bennett said, using the Hebrew names for areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Bennett said Israel had effectively been given the green light to start applying its laws "on all the territory President Trump is willing." He said that accounts for about 30% of the West Bank. Bennett said he had already given orders to form a special team within Israel's security establishment to "implement the application of Israeli law and sovereignty on all Jewish settlements" in the West Bank.

Bennett is vying with Netanyahu for support from right-wing voters ahead of the election. But it is unclear whether their caretaker administration even has a legal mandate to carry out such a move, with the Israeli political system in electoral deadlock following two inconclusive elections in 2019.

SLAP OF THE CENTURY

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Trump's plan the "slap of the century" after it was announced while thousands of Palestinians protested in Gaza and the West Bank. Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said Trump's team had simply "copied and pasted" the blueprint that Netanyahu and Israeli settler leaders wanted to see implemented.

"It's about annexation, it's about apartheid," he said in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. "Moving to the de jure annexation of settlements is something that was given the green light yesterday." Palestinian leaders say the Trump administration is strongly biased towards Israel.

Since taking power in 2016, Washington has broken from international consensus by recognizing disputed Jerusalem as Israel's capital, halted aid to the Palestinians, and said it no longer considers the settlements as a breach of international law. Palestinians are dismissive of the plan for capital in Abu Dis, which is in the West Bank just outside the Israeli municipal borders of the city.

It lies a mile east of Jerusalem's historic walled Old City - the revered heart of the city that is home to sites sacred to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. But it is cut off by an Israeli wall and checkpoints. On Tuesday Nabil Abu Rudeineh, an Abbas spokesman said the Palestinian Authority would appeal to the Arab League, non-aligned countries the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Security Council "in order to confront this plan".

He told Reuters: "The Palestinian position is united. All the factions have participated in the meeting yesterday and all of them are supportive of the position of the president."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...

U.S. Commerce Department opens anti-dumping probe into millwork from Brazil, China

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it launched anti-dumping investigations into wood moulding and millwork product imports from Brazil and China worth about 500 million annually. In a statement, the Commerce Department said it e...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed case in France of th...

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020